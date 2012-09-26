TAIPEI, Sept 26 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > China factory unrest a fresh headache for Foxconn > Sharp to win bank nod for $2.7 bln bailout > RIM spurs rare optimism with surprising growth > European solar firms file second China complaint > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Mediatek's president said he sees total smartphone shipments in China at 200 million this year, and to rise to 300 million next year, while penetration rate will reach 80 percent by the end of this year. (Commercial Times) -- Central bank said it has blacklisted 20 foreign investors from the U.S. and Europe who trade frequently as it watches the inflow of hot money. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0012 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1441.59 -1.05% -15.300 USD/JPY 77.7 -0.12% -0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6662 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1759.2 -0.05% -0.840 US CRUDE 90.88 -0.54% -0.490 DOW JONES 13457.55 -0.75% -101.37 ASIA ADRS 120.60 -1.00% -1.22 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.20 UMC -1.44 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.04 AU Optronics -3.11 Chunghwa Telecom -0.54 Siliconware -2.50 Philadelpia semicon index -2.47 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)