TAIPEI, Sept 28 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Demand for Apple's iPhone 5 lights up in China > RIM says BlackBerry 10 screen better than iPhone > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Some 30,000 Chinese tourists are planning to visit Taiwan during China's one-week holiday in early October, surging 63 percent from a year ago. (Economic Daily) -- Taiwan's financial regulator has eased a rule to allow local fund houses to raise new funds aiming to fully invest in Chinese stocks. (Commercial Times) -- The life arm of Cathay Financial, Taiwan's No.1 financial holding firm, paid T$9.1 billion ($310 million) for a commercial property in capital Taipei. (Economic Daily, Commercial Times)