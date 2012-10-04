TAIPEI, Oct 4Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
> Fubon aims to close $683 mln China bank deal
> Chip gear maker Applied Materials to cut jobs
> HP outlook disappoints, shares dip to 9-year low
-- Hon Hai's trading company, Foxconn Technology
Group, will co-build a solar-power plant in Shanxi Province in
China with GCL-Poly Energy next Q2. (Commercial Times)
-- Largan Precision will hire 1,000 staff this
month while Siliconware will have 200 openings to help
absorb laid-off employees from Promos and Huga.
(Economic Daily)
-- Industry observers said there was three months of Taiyo
Ink inventory available, and the Nippon Shokubai plant explosion
may affect the flip-chip chip scale packaging companies.
(Digitimes)
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240
USD/JPY 78.41 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003
SPOT GOLD 1778.79 0.08% 1.400
US CRUDE 88.15 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25
ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47
-------------------------------------------------------------
TAIWAN ADRS
COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE
TSMC +0.31
UMC -1.90
Advanced Semi Engineering -1.03
AU Optronics -1.67
Chunghwa Telecom -0.76
Siliconware -0.88
Philadelpia semicon index -0.47
(Taipei Bureau)