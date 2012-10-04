TAIPEI, Oct 4Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Fubon aims to close $683 mln China bank deal > Chip gear maker Applied Materials to cut jobs > HP outlook disappoints, shares dip to 9-year low > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai's trading company, Foxconn Technology Group, will co-build a solar-power plant in Shanxi Province in China with GCL-Poly Energy next Q2. (Commercial Times) -- Largan Precision will hire 1,000 staff this month while Siliconware will have 200 openings to help absorb laid-off employees from Promos and Huga. (Economic Daily) -- Industry observers said there was three months of Taiyo Ink inventory available, and the Nippon Shokubai plant explosion may affect the flip-chip chip scale packaging companies. (Digitimes) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0011 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1450.99 0.36% 5.240 USD/JPY 78.41 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6198 -- 0.003 SPOT GOLD 1778.79 0.08% 1.400 US CRUDE 88.15 0.01% 0.010 DOW JONES 13494.61 0.09% 12.25 ASIA ADRS 119.66 -0.39% -0.47 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +0.31 UMC -1.90 Advanced Semi Engineering -1.03 AU Optronics -1.67 Chunghwa Telecom -0.76 Siliconware -0.88 Philadelpia semicon index -0.47 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)