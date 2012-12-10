TAIPEI, Dec 10 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan Nov exports rise 0.9 y/y amid tepid demand > Apple to return more some Mac production to U.S. > Taiwan chipmaker UMC Nov sales up 12 pct on yr > Taiwan laptop maker Compal says Nov sales up 6 pct > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Chimei Innolux set a target to reach 20 percent market shares in all product lines, including TVs, notebooks and tablets, at an internal company meeting. (Commercial Times) -- The production yield rate of AU Optronics' flat screen AMOLED (active matrix organic light-emitting diodes) has exceeded 50 percent and it start mass production in the first quarter, aiming to become the world's No. 2 supplier after Samsung. (Economic Daily) ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0018 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1418.07 0.29% 4.130 USD/JPY 82.57 0.29% 0.240 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6233 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1703.06 -0.06% -0.980 US CRUDE 86.12 0.22% 0.190 DOW JONES 13155.13 0.62% 81.09 ASIA ADRS 124.28 0.57% 0.71 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC -0.12 UMC -1.46 Advanced Semi Engineering +0.72 AU Optronics +3.70 Chunghwa Telecom -0.00 Siliconware -1.40 Philadelpia semicon index +0.22 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Taipei Bureau)