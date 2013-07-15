PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
TAIPEI, July 15 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.