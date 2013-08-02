TAIPEI, Aug 2 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan July PMI falls to 48.6 vs 49.5 in June > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan's government has urged Chunghwa Telecom and Orange to jointly bid for 3G licences in emerging markets. (Commercial Times) MARKET SNAPSHOT ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0031 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1706.87 1.25% 21.140 USD/JPY 99.39 -0.14% -0.140 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.7194 -- 0.011 SPOT GOLD 1307.3 -0.04% -0.540 US CRUDE 107.92 0.03% 0.030 DOW JONES 15628.02 0.83% 128.48 ASIA ADRS 141.48 2.01% 2.79 ------------------------------------------------------------- TAIWAN ADRS COMPANY RIC PCT CHANGE TSMC +1.59 UMC -0.45 Advanced Semi Engineering +1.50 AU Optronics +3.30 Chunghwa Telecom -0.28 Siliconware -1.40 Philadelphia semicon index +1.85 For the latest U.S. stock market report, click on For the most recent Taiwan stock report, click on Foreign trading in Taiwan stocks: For more on the Taiwan dollar, click on or ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)