TAIPEI, Oct 7 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> China's Xi says political solution for Taiwan can't wait
Forever
> Taiwan exports seen up for 5th mth in Sept
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World stocks......... Asian stocks....
Dow Jones................ NASDAQ..............
Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............
World forecasts... Asia Macro data..
Currency rates.... Debt...
LME price overview......
Taiwan dollar............
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Full directory................
TAIEX...................
TAIEX sub-indices...........
Taiwan OTC index......
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....
SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..
Gretai OTC index futures.......
FTSE TW50 index.............