TAIPEI, Oct 11 Following is some company-related and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Hon Hai Sept sales up 14.3 pct on year > TSMC says sales climb 27.6 pct y/y in Sept > UMC Sept sales rise 14.7 pct on year > Compal sales fall 4.9 pct y/y in Sept > Insider-Under the radar: Taiwan beyond the tech > Taiwan says China could launch successful invasion by 2020 > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said his administration aims to attract T$300 billion ($10 billion) investment over the next two years as Taiwan is competing against Shanghai in launching its free trade zone. (Commercial Times) -- Taiwan's top financial regulator said it would ease rules on offshore banking units as part of the government's bid to become a free trade zone. (Commercial Times) -- HTC has repeatedly said it would not be merged, amid market rumours that Lenovo would acquire the struggling smartphone maker. (Economic Daily)