Nov 18 Following is some company-related and
market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market.
REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan Oct export orders seen growing for 4th straight
month
> Apple marketing executive says Samsung hurt iPhone, iPad
demand
> Sony sells 1 mln PlayStation 4 units in first 24
hrs
> Reuters global markets roundup
MEDIA REPORTS
Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on
-- Finance Ministry is studying to impose luxury tax on
those selling homes, which are purchased for personal use, for
two or more times in a year. (Economic Daily)
-- Panel maker AU Optronics Corp chairman sought
aid from National Development Fund on its T$56.8 billion loans
due next year. Rival Innolux Corp also has T$45
billion loans due next year. (Economic Daily)
(Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)