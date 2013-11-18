Nov 18 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan Oct export orders seen growing for 4th straight month > Apple marketing executive says Samsung hurt iPhone, iPad demand > Sony sells 1 mln PlayStation 4 units in first 24 hrs > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Finance Ministry is studying to impose luxury tax on those selling homes, which are purchased for personal use, for two or more times in a year. (Economic Daily) -- Panel maker AU Optronics Corp chairman sought aid from National Development Fund on its T$56.8 billion loans due next year. Rival Innolux Corp also has T$45 billion loans due next year. (Economic Daily) (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)