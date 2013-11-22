Nov 22 Following is some company-related and media news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Acer elects founder as new chairman > Intel CEO says contract making business to expand > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Hon Hai Precision Industry and Japan's Sharp Corp have pulled off smartphone and panel display cooperation plans in China. Separately, the Taiwanese company may consider New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Virginia as its headquarter in the U.S. east coast. (Economic Daily) (Compiled by Taipei Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)