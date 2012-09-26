TAIPEI, Sept 26 Taiwan stocks extended losses to close 0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, with LCD makers among the biggest losers on concerns about weak global demand. The main TAIEX index fell 64.5 points to 7,669.63, after opening down 0.41 percent. The LCD makers sub-index fell 2.9 percent, while electronics shares were down 1.2 percent. THe two most traded stocks in the session, Hon Hai and HTC , were off 3.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. Banking shares edged down 0.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up by T$0.076 to trade at T$29.375. Foreign investors were net buyers on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to T$52.9 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kim Coghill)