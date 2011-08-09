(Adds comments, details)

TAIPEI, Aug 9 Taiwan stocks plunged more than 5 percent to a 14-month intraday low on Tuesday, with Quanta Computer Inc leading tech exporters lower, as investors worries about global economic uncertainty following Standard & Poor's credit rating downgrade of the United States.

Market sentiment was also hit hard after broad net selling of Taiwan shares by foreign investors on Monday reached T$31.5 billion ($1.09 billion).

"Great fear is dominating the market," said a manager who helps manage Taiwan government pension funds, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter. "There have been media reports and speculation that pension funds are buying into shares, but we have not seen anything like that so far."

At about an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped 375.07 points to 7,177.73, its lowest intraday level since June 2010.

Glass , electrical and machinery and tourism sub-indexes all tumbled more than 6 percent. The electronics sub-index was down 5 percent.

Quanta, the world's biggest contract laptop PC maker, was down by its 7 percent daily limited after reporting July sales.

The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.059 to T$29.084.

