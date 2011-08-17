TAIPEI, Aug 17 Taiwan stocks fell 0.72 percent on Wednesday as lingering concerns over U.S. and European debt problems cast a shadow on the prospects of tech exporters such as TSMC .

"Stocks staged quite a rebound in the last few sessions. That together with the debt problems in the West is pushing investors to the sidelines," said Chu Yen-ming, a vice president of KGI Securities. He added the main index would consolidate at the 7,500-8,000 point level in the short term.

Around one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped 55.8 points to 7,742.79, reversing gains at the opening bell.

Electronics shares shed 1.22 percent, with the world's top contract chip maker TSMC 0.9 percent lower.

Smartphone maker HTC was off 1.7 percent. HTC said it had sued Apple in the United States over patent infringement.

One bright spot was Asustek Computer , which rose 1.7 percent. Asustek said it as optimistic on the second half of this year as demand in China and Europe turned strong in the third quarter and with product launches planned for the fourth quarter.

The Taiwan dollar was little changed, trading at T$28.968.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Tuesday, bringing their total selling to T$168.5 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)