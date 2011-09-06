TAIPEI, Sept 6 Taiwan stocks fell 0.7 percent on
Tuesday, joining a decline on regional bourses amid concern that
Europe's sovereign debt troubles could trigger a second banking
crisis.
However, some Apple Inc suppliers, such as Catcher
Technology Co Ltd , gained after posting strong growth
in August sales.
"The U.S. and European economies continue to deteriorate,
hitting Taiwan's exports," said K. H. Lin, a vice-president of
Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd's fund unit. "We see
slowing demand in every sector going forward, except Apple's
supply chain."
About an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had
slipped 53.06 points to 7,498.51, weighed down by the financial
and cement sub-indexes, both of which dropped
more than 2 percent.
Catcher, a casing maker, was up 0.22 percent.
Smartphone maker HTC Corp erased early losses to
trade up 0.42 percent. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had cut
its target price for stock, a local newspaper reported on
Tuesday.
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at
T$29.066.
Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their
total selling to T$15.9 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices <0#.INX.TW>
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)