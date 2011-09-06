TAIPEI, Sept 6 Taiwan stocks fell 0.7 percent on Tuesday, joining a decline on regional bourses amid concern that Europe's sovereign debt troubles could trigger a second banking crisis.

However, some Apple Inc suppliers, such as Catcher Technology Co Ltd , gained after posting strong growth in August sales.

"The U.S. and European economies continue to deteriorate, hitting Taiwan's exports," said K. H. Lin, a vice-president of Yuanta Financial Holdings Co Ltd's fund unit. "We see slowing demand in every sector going forward, except Apple's supply chain."

About an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped 53.06 points to 7,498.51, weighed down by the financial and cement sub-indexes, both of which dropped more than 2 percent.

Catcher, a casing maker, was up 0.22 percent.

Smartphone maker HTC Corp erased early losses to trade up 0.42 percent. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had cut its target price for stock, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to stand at T$29.066.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Monday, bringing their total selling to T$15.9 billion this month.

