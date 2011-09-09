(Adds details)

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Sept 9 Taiwan shares gained on Friday, lifted by electronics stocks that have seen better-than-expected sales in August.

Computer maker Acer Inc rose for a second consecutive session, up 4.4 percent, after a media report of new orders.

The semiconductor sub-index was among the biggest gainers, up 1.19 percent, supported by an ongoing industry convention in Taipei. Total turnover was low, however, with investors cautious ahead of a public holiday on Monday.

"The 'sales factor' would extend into next week in determining share performance, when companies finish reporting August sales figures on Tuesday," said Jih Sun Investment Consulting Co analyst Kevin Chung.

The main TAIEX index was up 0.66 percent or 41.24 points at 7,589.61 at 0154 GMT, after opening up 0.26 percent.

The electronics sub-index rose 0.87 percent.

United Microelectronics Corp dropped 1.76 percent after posting a 24.7 percent drop in August sales.

Quanta Computer Inc was flat. The world's top contract laptop PC maker said August consolidated sales were up 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

The Taiwan dollar weakened 0.13 percent to T$29.189.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$30.74 billion this month.

