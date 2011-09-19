By Faith Hung

TAIPEI, Sept 19 Taiwan stocks fell 0.63 percent on Monday, led by banks including Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd , on lingering concerns over the euro zone's debt crisis.

"Global markets were extremely volatile last week, indicating rising uncertainty over the euro zone problems," said Bevan Yeh, a fund manager at Prudential Financial in Taiwan. "Most investors would prefer to sit on the sidelines for now."

At about an hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped 47.49 points to 7,529.91, retreating from a 2.6 percent rally in prior session.

Fubon, parent of Taiwan's No.2 insurer, sank 5.36 percent, weighing financial shares by 2.4 percent.

Other losing sectors included the department store sub-index , down 2.2 percent, and construction , off 1.8 percent.

The Taiwan dollar weakened by T$0.084 to T$29.668.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the previous session, but remain net sellers of a total T$39.3 billion this month.

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea.... S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China...... Australia/NZ......... India.......

OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds... Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...

DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead Global Week Ahead World forecasts Asia Macro data

TOP NEWS: Asian company news U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global economy news Technology, media Financial services Political risk A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com

LIVE PRICES & DATA: World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=> Taiwan dollar LME price overview

TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Taiwan equity market TAIEX Other indices <0#.INX.TW> TAISDAQ TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:> MSCI Taiwan index SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:> FTSE TW50 index (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)