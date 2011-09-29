(Adds details)

TAIPEI, Sept 29 Taiwan stocks fell 0.14 percent in cautious trading on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy rate-setting meeting, with LCD panel maker AU leading tech exporters lower after a media report that it could cut capex spending again this year.

AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 1.2 percent. Its chairman told local media that AU did not rule out the possibility of again cutting its capex spending budget, citing weak demand triggered by a global economic slowdown and the euro zone debt crisis.

"The prospect of the global economy is still very difficult, prompting investors to hold a conservative view," said Oscar Chung, a fund manager at Capital Securities Investment Trust.

At about one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slipped 10.13 points to 7,136.85, after falling more than 1 percent in earlier trading.

Financial shares slid 0.7 percent and automobile issues were off 1.54 percent.

Nanya Tech , Taiwan's No.2 DRAM maker, added 1.1 percent. The loss-making firm will conduct a rights issue to sell up to 15 billion shares as it seeks to improve its financial structure.

The Taiwan dollar traded at T$30.46 compared with the T$30.41 close yesterday.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total selling to T$78.6 billion this month.

