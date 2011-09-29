(Adds details)
TAIPEI, Sept 29 Taiwan stocks fell 0.14 percent
in cautious trading on Thursday ahead of the central bank's
policy rate-setting meeting, with LCD panel maker AU
leading tech exporters lower after a media report that it could
cut capex spending again this year.
AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, shed 1.2
percent. Its chairman told local media that AU did not rule out
the possibility of again cutting its capex spending budget,
citing weak demand triggered by a global economic slowdown and
the euro zone debt crisis.
"The prospect of the global economy is still very difficult,
prompting investors to hold a conservative view," said Oscar
Chung, a fund manager at Capital Securities Investment Trust.
At about one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index
had slipped 10.13 points to 7,136.85, after falling more than 1
percent in earlier trading.
Financial shares slid 0.7 percent and automobile
issues were off 1.54 percent.
Nanya Tech , Taiwan's No.2 DRAM maker, added 1.1
percent. The loss-making firm will conduct a rights issue to
sell up to 15 billion shares as it seeks to improve its
financial structure.
The Taiwan dollar traded at T$30.46 compared with
the T$30.41 close yesterday.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total selling to T$78.6 billion this month.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)