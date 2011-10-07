(Adds comment)

TAIPEI, Oct 7 Taiwan stocks rose 1.11 percent on Friday, following regional bourses, with investors picking up defensive plays including automobiles and plastics amid concerns over the euro zone crisis and the global economic outlook.

Smartphone maker HTC erased early losses to stand 1 percent higher. It said on Thursday its third-quarter profit growth slowed from the previous quarter.

"The uncertainty over how much worse Europe's crisis and the U.S. debt problems can go will continue to pressure stocks going forward," said Oscar Chung, who managed T$11 billion of client assets for Capital Securities Investment Trust.

"However, it seems the TAIEX has gained firm support at the 7,000 point level, boding well to rise to 7,700 in the fourth quarter," he said.

At 0155 GMT, the main TAIEX index had advanced 96.09 points to 7,228.14, paced by gains in automobile and plastics , both rising over 2.9 percent.

Banking gained 2.24 percent. The banking bureau chief of Taiwan's financial regulator said local banks could post record profits in 2011 due to solid profitability and asset quality, a local newspaper reported.

The Taiwan dollar firmed slightly to trade at T$30.552.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, capping their total selling at T$11.4 billion this month.

