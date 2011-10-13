TAIPEI, Oct 13 Taiwan stocks rose 0.27 percent on Thursday, lifted by shipping issues, but contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (TSMC) dropped after cautious comments from its chairman over the global economic outlook.

The transport sub-index climbed 4 percent, with Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd up 6 percent. Taipei and Beijing are set to hold talks next week as part of a landmark free trade pact signed by both sides.

TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, and smaller rival United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) both fell more than 2 percent, dragging the semiconductor sub-index down 1.2 percent.

"The chairman's views had been factored into stock prices recently. It's just that what he said yesterday was a bit more bearish than before," said Alex Hu, a vice-president of Mega Securities' proprietary trading department. "Investors already know the IC sector's inventories are pretty high, except those for Apple Inc products."

At about 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 19.9 points at 7,402.25.

The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to T$30.35.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$3.385 billion this month.

