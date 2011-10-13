TAIPEI, Oct 13 Taiwan stocks rose 0.27 percent
on Thursday, lifted by shipping issues, but contract chipmaker
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd (TSMC) dropped
after cautious comments from its chairman over the global
economic outlook.
The transport sub-index climbed 4 percent, with
Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd up 6 percent.
Taipei and Beijing are set to hold talks next week as part of a
landmark free trade pact signed by both sides.
TSMC, the world's top contract chipmaker, and smaller rival
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) both fell more than
2 percent, dragging the semiconductor sub-index down 1.2
percent.
"The chairman's views had been factored into stock prices
recently. It's just that what he said yesterday was a bit more
bearish than before," said Alex Hu, a vice-president of Mega
Securities' proprietary trading department. "Investors already
know the IC sector's inventories are pretty high, except those
for Apple Inc products."
At about 0230 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 19.9
points at 7,402.25.
The Taiwan dollar rose slightly to T$30.35.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing
their total buying to T$3.385 billion this month.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices <0#.INX.TW>
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)