(Adds comments, details)
TAIPEI, Oct 14 Taiwan stocks fell 0.84 percent
on Friday, tracking losses in regional bourses, amid lingering
concern the euro zone crisis could hit financial companies and
tech exporters.
Investor sentiment turned cautious after the market staged a
3 percent rally this week, boding ill for further upside.
"There is still uncertainty over the euro zone crisis in the
rest of Q4," said Prudential Financial fund manager Bevan Yeh in
Taiwan. "As long as there is uncertainty, you might want to be
conservative about holding stocks."
Yeh saw little upside for the main index in near term, with
downside as low as below 7,000 points.
At about an hour into trade, the TAIEX index had
slipped 62.25 points to 7,366.08, retreating from a nearly
four-week closing high in the prior session.
The financials sub-index shed 1.5 percent, with
Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd 1.8 percent lower. The
electronics sub-index slipped 0.17 percent.
One bright spot was Taiwan's top chip designer Mediatek Inc
, up 1.8 percent. Motorola would start using several
MT6573 chips designed by Mediatek, local media reported, citing
a research report published by Daiwa Securities.
The Taiwan dollar weakened slightly to T$30.336.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Thursday, bringing
their total buying this month to T$11.35 billion.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks <0#.INDEX> Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt <0#USBMK=>
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices <0#.INX.TW>
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Lewis)