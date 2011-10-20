TAIPEI, Oct 20 Taiwan stocks were down 0.78 percent by mid-session Thursday, dragged lower by weak investor sentiment and disappointing company results, with Nanya Technology Corp limit-down after the DRAM chipmaker gave a subdued outlook for demand and a recovery in prices.

Catcher Technology Co Ltd , a maker of notebook casings for Apple Inc , recovered some ground to a loss of 2.3 percent after being limit-down for three consecutive sessions. Catcher said on Sunday that it was ordered to close a China plant because of pollution.

Analysts said Catcher was relatively cheap at about T$140, but if the company failed to resume full operation in November, it would see another wave of selling pressure.

The main TAIEX index was down 57.52 points at 7,295.85 by 0205 GMT, after opening flat.

"Market sentiment is weak and investors are reluctant to enter the market," said Tom Tang, a vice-president at Masterlink Investment Advisory, pointing to low turnover. He expected the main index to trade in range between 7,200-7,500.

The plastics sub-index and chipmakers were the biggest losers, down 1.01 percent 0.94 percent, respectively.

Electronics shares were off 0.67 percent, while financial fell 0.87 percent.

The Taiwan dollar softened 0.23 percent to T$30.168.

Foreign investors were net sellers on Wednesday, offloading T$2.337 billion.

