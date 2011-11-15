TAIPEI, Nov 15 Taiwan stocks retreated on
Tuesday following the largest single-day percentage gain in
three weeks on Monday, weighed down by banks while LCD
makers continued to be among the top gainers as
investors bought on cheap valuations.
Formosa Petrochemical Corp was flat after saying
it expected fourth-quarter profit to drop sharply after a fire
forced it to shut down.
Analysts expected the main share index to
consolidate before being able to break above last month's high
as investors cut losses.
"Turnover is expected to be about T$80 billion ($2.65
billion) today, much lower than the T$140 billion on Oct. 18.
This will cap gains on the index," said Henry Chen, a manager at
KBC Concord Asset Management.
At 0200 GMT, the TAIEX index was down 0.32 percent or 24.17
points at 7,501.48, after opening down 0.13 percent.
The financials sub-index was down 1.09 percent.
Electronics shares slipped 0.2 percent, with Apple
Inc's major supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd
shedding 0.95 percent, even after reports that it
posted forecast-matching consolidated gross margin in the third
quarter.
The Taiwan dollar was flat at T$30.193.
Foreign investors were net buyers on Monday, picking up
T$5.816 billion.
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS:
Pan-Asia...... Japan........ S.Korea....
S.E. Asia............ Hong Kong... China......
Australia/NZ......... India.......
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street........... Gold......... Currency..
Eurostocks........... Oil........... JP bonds...
ADR Report.......... LME metals.. US bonds...
Stocks News US... Stocks News Europe...
DIARIES:
U.S. earnings diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Global Week Ahead World forecasts
Asia Macro data
TOP NEWS:
Asian company news U.S. company news
European company news Forex news
Global economy news Technology, media
Financial services Political risk
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Taiwan dollar LME price overview
TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET:
Taiwan equity market
TAIEX
Other indices
TAISDAQ
TAIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#TX:>
MSCI Taiwan index
SIMEX Taiwan index futures <0#STW:>
FTSE TW50 index
($1 = 30.160 Taiwan Dollars)
(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Lewis)