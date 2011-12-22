TAIPEI, Dec 22 Taiwan shares were flat by Thursday's mid-session, with defensives such as transportation and paper makers weighing, although investors continued to stock up on banks after the government said qualified Chinese banks could invest in stakes of up to 5 percent of their Taiwanese peers.

Fund managers said the state had not yet stepped into the stock market on Wednesday, after the government on Tuesday said it would authorise a state fund intervene to support the market. . They noted that the fund would only be able to prevent the main share index from breaking below the last low but could not push it much higher.

"Today is a crucial day to see whether the National Financial Stabilisation Fund steps in because U.S. stocks were weak overnight," said Bevan Yeh, a senior fund manager at Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust.

"We should watch to see whether heavyweights show strong momentum," he said, adding that the TAIEX index would trade between 6,500 and 7,200 points in the run-up to the presidential election in January.

By 0233 GMT, the main TAIEX index was flat at 6,964.43.

The financials sub-index was up 2.39 percent, with Cathay Financial Holding Co Ltd climbing 5.7 percent.

Electronics plays fell 0.56 percent. HTC Corp however rose 1.8 percent, up for a third session. The company said on Wednesday that it had begun testing new phone models that work around technology cited in a patent lawsuit won by rival Apple Inc.

Nanya Technology Corp trimmed gains, up 0.1 percent, after its chairman denied a report that it was in talks with Japan's Elpida Memory Inc on a possible tie-up.

The Taiwan dollar was down T$0.018 at T$30.303.

Foreign investors were net buyers on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to T$18.9 billion this month.

