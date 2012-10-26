TAIPEI, Oct 26 Taiwan stocks fell 1.8 percent to their lowest closing level in almost three months on Friday, joining other regional bourses in declines on concerns over corporate earnings, and pressured by sharp drops in smartphone firm HTC and PC maker Acer Inc. The main TAIEX index ended down 128.02 points at 7,134.06, a level not seen since late July. HTC dropped 4.8 percent ahead of its fourth-quarter outlook due later in the day, dragging electronics shares 1.2 percent lower. Acer was 7 percent limit down. The company said that its PC shipments in the fourth quarter will be between 5 percent less and 5 percent more than those in the third quarter. AU Optronics, the world's No.4 flat panel maker, plunged 6.8 percent. It expected its outlook to gradually improve after a T$16.5 billion net loss in the September quarter. But the world's top contract chip maker TSMC jumped 3 percent after posting a record quarterly profit in the third quarter, and helped make the semiconductor sub-index one of only two gainers. The Taiwan dollar was little changed at T$29.264. Foreign investors were net sellers on Thursday, bringing their total selling to T$30 billion this month. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung)