(Updates to mid-morning) TAIPEI, July 3 Taiwan stocks fell 0.64 percent on Wednesday as market sentiment was weighed down along with other regional bourses. At around 0133 GMT, the main TAIEX index had dropped to 7,964.77 points, extending a 0.25 percent dip in the prior session. The financial sub-index shed 1.4 percent, with Fubon Financial Holding 4.6 percent lower. Fubon, parent of Taiwan's No.2 life insurer, launched a share offering valued at up to $886 million, IFR reported. Among other losers, touch panel maker TPK Holding shed 2.2 percent, and contract chip maker TSMC was 0.5 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar had climbed T$0.052 to stand at T$30.068 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)