TAIPEI, Oct 28 Taiwan stocks rose 0.7 percent on Monday, joining some regional bourses in gains as investors bought into land asset plays on hopes a rising local currency will boost their asset values. At about two hours into trade, the main TAIEX index had jumped to 8,405.05, hovering at more than two-year closing high levels hit earlier this month. Among the biggest winners, Taiwan Tea Corp rose 2.3 percent and Tainan Spinning shot up 4 percent. Both of them have massive land assets. The Taiwan dollar edged up by 0.19 percent to stand at T$29.399 to the U.S. dollar. The electronics and financial sub-indexes were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. However, touch panel maker TPK Holding shed 2.7 percent. The fourth-quarter outlooks of TPK and other local panel makers are expected to be bearish due to a massive fall in product prices in the third quarter, a local newspaper reported. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anand Basu)