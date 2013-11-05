TAIPEI, Nov 5 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent on Tuesday, dragged by HTC before the smartphone maker releases fourth-quarter outlook later in the day. At about one hour into trade, the main TAIEX index had slid to 8,314.75 points, extending the fall in the prior session. Smartphone maker HTC, which recently reported its first-ever loss for the third quarter, was off nearly 3 percent. It will hold an investor conference to give guidance for this quarter. Touch panel maker TPK Holding shed 3 percent. Local media reported that a unit of TPK would shut down two production lines due to a glut of supply. Semiconductor shares dropped 0.7 percent, while the overall electronics index was down 0.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.107 to stand at T$29.40 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures.....<0#TX:> SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures..<0#STW:> Gretai OTC index futures.......<0#GTF:> FTSE TW50 index............. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)