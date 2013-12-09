TAIPEI, Dec 9 Taiwan stocks rose 1.1 percent early on Monday as investor sentiment was encouraged by a Wall Street rally on Friday, paced by gains in tech heavyweights such as TSMC. At around 0220 GMT, the main TAIEX index had jumped to 8,457.88, largely in line with most regional bourses. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chip maker, advanced 1.5 percent, tracking a 1.26 percent rise of its ADR on Friday. Hon Hai Precision, a major iPhone 5 maker for Apple, climbed 1.2 percent. Banks was up 1 percent, with Taiwan's No. 1 credit card issuer CTBC Financial 1 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.361 percent to stand at T$29.558 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)