TAIPEI, Dec 19 Taiwan stocks joined the rally in regional bourses on Thursday, after a Federal Reserve commitment to low rates countered a long-dreaded decision to trim stimulus, though lacking momentum as investors stayed conservative about local economic growth. The main TAIEX index rose 0.64 percent to 8,402.53 points at 0220 GMT. The information service sub-index was the biggest winner, up 2.1 percent. "Many foreign investors have positioned to sell as the main index came to a high level for this year," said Masterlink Investment Advisory vice president Tom Tang, adding heavyweights may see more weakness before the year-end. "GDP this year is expected to be lower than 2 percent after all. Turnover in Taiwan shares is low so they don't have enough momentum to keep rallying." Technology stocks gained 0.7 percent, while financial shares climbed 0.5 percent. Brokerage Masterlink Securities edged up 0.2 percent, after saying it had signed an agreement to form a 1 billion yuan ($165 million) joint venture with Tianjin T&B Holding Co in China, the first such tie-up across the Taiwan Straits. The Taiwan dollar eased T$0.025 to stand at T$29.770 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)