(Corrects previous session's gain to 0.57 pct from 0.18 pct in second paragraph) TAIPEI, Dec 24 Taiwan stocks traded flat on Tuesday morning, with computer maker Acer Inc surging after the company announced a new Chief Executive amid corporate restructuring. As of 0201 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 0.08 percent, or 6.77 points to 8463.23, extending the previous session's 0.57 percent gain but trailing other regional and global bourses after markets in the United States hit new highs on renewed economic optimism. Ailing PC vendor Acer on Monday jumped after it said it was hiring a former executive from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chipmaker, to serve as its new CEO. Investors cheered the news, sending the stock up 4.41 percent, eclipsing the overall computers and peripheral equipment index, which notched a 0.52 percent gain. Electronics slipped 0.01 percent, while semiconductors also fell 0.66 percent. Banking shares gained 0.2 percent, with Fubon Financial Holding edging up 0.1 percent, after saying its plan to acquire a majority stake in China's First Sino Bank has won approval from the Chinese regulator, making it the first banking merger across the Taiwan Strait. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.02 to stand at T$29.99 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)