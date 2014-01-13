TAIPEI, Jan 13 Taiwan stocks rose 0.75 percent on Monday morning, with automobile makers among the biggest winners as strong early year orders exceeded expectations for the sector. As of 0207 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 64.18 points to 8593.53, beating other regional and global bourses and extending the previous session's 0.74 percent gain. Autos jumped 1.1 percent. Local media on Monday reported upward revisions to full-year sector growth on better-than-expected sales in the first few weeks of the year. Electronics and banks and insurance shares also climbed 0.81 and 0.59 percent, respectively. TSMC firmed 1 percent, while Hon Hai Precision Industry gained 0.6 percent, after reporting December sales that rose 34 percent and 19 percent respectively. Acer Inc, however, lost more than 1 percent. It said on Friday its sales dropped 22 percent in December. Local carrier Eva Airways Corp rose 0.3 percent on record sales in 2013. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.243 to stand at T$29.969 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)