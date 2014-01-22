TAIPEI, Jan 22 Taiwan stocks bounced on Wednesday, moving back towards a 2-1/2 year high touched last week, as investors snapped up tech shares in relatively heavy trade ahead of the Lunar New Year break next week. At 0225 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 0.3 percent or 25.28 points at 8,625.18, after falling 0.25 percent the previous day. The index hit a 29-month intraday high last Thursday. "Sentiment this year is good, despite some small consolidations trailing the U.S. shares," said Chu Yen-min, senior vice president at KGI Securities. "Taiwan shares are among the strongest in Asia because tech shares are performing well this month. There was the Consumer Electronics Show and the Taiwan dollar is softening." Electronics and machineries, information services and biotech were the top sectoral gainers on Wednesday, all jumping more than 1 percent. Chip designer Mediatek, rebounded 2.5 percent and was the leading stock by turnover. The stock had shed 5.4 percent on Tuesday after a brokerage downgrade. Taiwan's stock exchange will be closed from Jan. 28 and resume trading on Feb 5. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.125 to stand at T$30.165 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)