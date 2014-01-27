TAIPEI, Jan 27 Taiwan stocks dropped 1.5 percent on Monday as tech and financial heavyweights tracked other regional bourses in declines. The main TAIEX index fell to 8,465.42 as of 0222 GMT on the last trading day before the market closes for the Chinese new year holidays. Electronics and financial subindexes were both off 1.6 percent, with the world's top contract chip maker TSMC slumping 3 percent. Hon Hai Precision inched 0.5 percent lower. Chairman Terry Gou of its parent Foxconn Technology Group sees group revenue surging to T$10 trillion ($333 billion) over the next decade. Foxconn is the major supplier of Apple Inc's iPhone 5 and iPads. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.385 percent to stand at T$30.310 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)