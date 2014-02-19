TAIPEI, Feb 19 Taiwan stocks rose 0.14 percent on Wednesday morning, as gains in tech shares kept the Taiwanese market largely trending higher than its regional peers. As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 12.19 points at 8568.75. The market closed up 0.43 points in the previous session. Reports that tech giant Apple is looking into investments in the automobile and medical sectors gave the U.S. Nasdaq index a 0.68 percent bump in its last trading session. The Taiwan electronics subindex also gained today, rising 0.12 percent. Optoelectrics, another major tech subindex, rose 0.54 percent. Among main gainers, hardware assembler Inventec Corp saw a 2.79 percent gain, while smartphone camera maker Largan Precision Co Ltd rose 1.72 percent. Semiconductors, however, notched a 0.2 decline, pulled down by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , which fell 0.46 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.032 to stand at T$30.307 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Supriya Kurane)