TAIPEI, Feb 21 Taiwan stocks rose 0.8 percent on Friday as market sentiment was buoyed by rallies on Wall Street and regional bourses, with suppliers of Tesla Motors rising after the U.S. electric car maker posed better-than-expected quarterly results Cub Elecparts and BizLink Holding, which make components for Tesla, were both up more than 2 percent. Tesla shares ended up 8.4 percent after hitting an intraday record on Thursday on the Nasdaq. Largan Precision, a camera phone lenses supplier of Apple Inc, surged more than 6 percent. The main TAIEX index advanced to 8,595.97 as of 0205 GMT as electronics and financial shares were both 0.8 percent higher. The Taiwan dollar climbed 0.257 percent to stand at T$30.303 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)