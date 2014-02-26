TAIPEI, Feb 26 Taiwan stocks advanced 0.39 percent on Wednesday morning, boosted by electronics and smartphone maker HTC Corp in particular, which surged 6.06 percent. The main TAIEX index rose 33.35 points to 8608.97 as of 0202 GMT, ahead of most regional and global peers and extending the previous session's gain of 0.18 percent. The electronics subindex saw a 0.45 percent rise, led by struggling smartphone vendor HTC, which returned to investors' favour after launching two new mid-priced models at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The computer and peripheral equipment subindex also notched a 0.66 percent gain. Yuanta Financial, the parent of Taiwan's biggest brokerage firm, fell 0.31 percent. On Wednesday it said it would bid for a controlling stake in a South Korean securities firm . Its stock price decline trailed an overall 0.1 percent rise in the banks and insurance firms subindex. Construction was among the biggest laggards, falling 0.42 percent. On Wednesday local media reported that Taiwanese authorities were considering extending a tax increase to the real estate market. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.045 to stand at T$30.357 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)