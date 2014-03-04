TAIPEI, March 4 Taiwan stocks fell 0.29 percent on Tuesday morning, following the U.S. markets as concerns about escalation in tensions over Ukraine continued to keep investors wary. The main TAIEX index fell 24.67 points to 8577.20 as of 0156 GMT, after a 0.44 percent drop in the previous session. Most major subindexes were down, with food and glass and ceramics seeing the most notable moves, declining 0.54 and 1.09 percent respectively. Electronics and semiconductors were down 0.19 percent and 0.28 percent, while banks notched a 0.45 percent dip. Optoelectrics was the one bright spot, rising 0.37 percent. Nanya Technology Corp saw a big 6.91 percent tumble. The struggling memory chipmaker will embark on a deep capital-cutting program soon, according to a local media report. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.066 at T$30.303 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)