TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks declined 0.44 percent on Monday morning as tech shares reacted to a steep fall in the Nasdaq index on Friday. As of 0151 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 39 points to 8869.05, following the previous session's 0.45 percent drop. Electronics fell 0.52 percent, on the heels of a 1.34 percent slump in the U.S. tech holdings. Computers and peripheral equipment shed 0.74 percent, while semiconductors contracted 0.3 percent. Among major tech names, mobile device camera lens maker Largan Precision Co Ltd dropped 3.36 percent, while AU Optronics Corp, the world's fourth-largest manufacturer of LCD panels, slipped 1.68 percent. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chip maker, was flat. On Friday the company said it would sell 5 percent of its ownership in fellow chip firm Vanguard International Semiconductor Corp for T$3.5 billion ($1.17 billion). Vanguard plunged 6.36 percent, almost by the 7 percent down limit, on the news. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.012 to stand at T$30.120 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)