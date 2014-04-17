(Corrects Sino-American Reuters Instrument Code in paragraph 6 to from ) TAIPEI, April 17 Taiwan stocks rose 0.4 percent on Thursday morning, tracking gains on Wall Street, with tech heavyweight TSMC steady ahead of its first-quarter results. As of 0154 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,960.72, after ending flat in the previous session. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's top contract chipmaker, inched down 0.4 percent. TSMC is set to announce quarterly earnings after market close. The semiconductor subindex and the broader electronics subindex both jumped 0.7 percent. Banks and insurance companies gained 0.2 percent. Taiwan's financial regulator said it would halt the review of CTBC Financial's merger plan with Taiwan Life Insurance. CTBC gained 0.25 percent, while Taiwan Life Insurance plummeted 6.86 percent. Sino-American Silicon Products Inc, a major manufacturer of silicon wafers for solar energy generation, climbed 1.94 percent after local media reported it has expressed interested in buying solar cell maker Solartech Energy Corp , which also gained 1.08 percent on the news. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.072 to stand at T$30.129 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)