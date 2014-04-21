US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of economic data
March 17 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Friday as investors looked for fresh catalysts after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year.
TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks slipped 0.2 percent on Monday morning, taking a breather after hitting a near three-year closing high in the previous session. But Taiwan Life Insurance surged by its daily limit on a report that regulators are set to approve CTBC Financial Holdings' $890 million acquisition of the company as soon as Monday. As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 8,952.10 points, after reaching on Friday its highest close since June 9, 2011. Taiwan Life was up 7 percent while CTBC was down 1 percent. Among declining sectors, techs fell 0.2 percent and property developers lost 0.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down 0.043 percent to stand at T$30.243 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Panmure shares fell 93 pct in last 10 years (Releads, adds background, detail on Diamond involvement)
By Susan Mathew March 17 Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, buoyed by a weaker dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of monetary tightening. The U.S. central bank delivered an interest rate increase on Wednesday as anticipated, but it did not alter its earlier forecast for a total of three rate increases this year. That disappointed some investors who had hoped for hints of a possible fourth hike in 2017 and for mor