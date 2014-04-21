TAIPEI, April 21 Taiwan stocks slipped 0.2 percent on Monday morning, taking a breather after hitting a near three-year closing high in the previous session. But Taiwan Life Insurance surged by its daily limit on a report that regulators are set to approve CTBC Financial Holdings' $890 million acquisition of the company as soon as Monday. As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had slipped to 8,952.10 points, after reaching on Friday its highest close since June 9, 2011. Taiwan Life was up 7 percent while CTBC was down 1 percent. Among declining sectors, techs fell 0.2 percent and property developers lost 0.8 percent. The Taiwan dollar was down 0.043 percent to stand at T$30.243 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Chris Gallagher)