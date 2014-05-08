TAIPEI, May 8 Taiwan stocks rose 0.1 percent on Thursday, with Asia Pacific rallying after a source told Reuters that Ting Hsin International Group and Foxconn Technology have submitted rival bids to merge with the telecom operator. As of 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had climbed to 8,904.70, roughly in line with most regional bourses. Asia Pacific, a small telecoms operator, soared 4 percent. Hon Hai Precision, Foxconn's flagship unit and which makes iPhone and iPad for Apple Inc, advanced 0.2 percent. Tingyi, the listed unit of Ting Hsin and a major noodle maker in China, jumped 1.4 percent in Hong Kong trading. Among gainers, electronics shares were up 0.2 percent and financials rose 0.7 percent. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.133 percent to T$30.125 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)