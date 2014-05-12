TAIPEI, May 12 Taiwan stocks declined 0.6 percent in mid-morning trade on Monday as investors turned a wary eye to earnings and outlook statements from some of Taiwan's biggest tech firms. As of 0206 GMT, the main TAIEX index was down 55.43 points at 8834.26, trailing other regional bourses and extending the previous session's 0.46 percent drop. Electronics fell 0.74 percent, dragged lower by Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, the largest contract electronics manufacturer in the world, which fell 1.34 percent and Quanta Computer Inc, the world's No.1 manufacturer of laptop PCs, which dropped 1.57 percent. The two tech giants are set to report their first-quarter earnings this week. According to Kevin Lin, founder of Taipei-based financial consultancy Caizi School, investors are nervous that earnings and outlook may not live up to high expectations. Mobile telecoms operator Asia Pacific Telecom was up 0.29 percent after it said it will decide on a potential merger partner by the end of this month. Semiconductors dropped 1.32 percent, while banks and insurance companies were down 0.3 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.030 to stand at T$30.145 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)