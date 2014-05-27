TAIPEI, May 27 Taiwan stocks rose 0.18 percent in early trade on Tuesday, led by local wireless operator Asia Pacific Telecom Co Ltd, which announced it would sell a stake and eventually merge with a unit of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd. As of 0225 GMT, the main TAIEX index was up 16.35 points at 9,052.47, largely in line with other regional and global bourses and extending the previous session's 0.31 percent gain. Asia Pacific Telecom rose 2.8 percent after announcing the sale to Hon Hai, the world's largest contract manufacturer of electronic goods, as part of the latter's move into next-generation 4G wireless service. Hon Hai fell 0.43 percent, trailing an overall 0.23 percent gain in the electronics subindex. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.048 to stand at T$30.112 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)