TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged up 0.1 percent on Tuesday, with real estate developer Farglory Construction weighing on property stocks following media reports its chairman is being investigated by prosecutors for alleged corruption. Shares of Farglory, among the island's major real estate developers, plunged by the daily limit of 7 percent and dragged down the property sector index by 1.4 percent. Its chairman Chao Teng-hsiung allegedly offered bribes to the deputy governor of Taoyuan county in connection with a land development project in the county, local media reported. Farglory officials could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment. By 0212 GMT, the main TAIEX index was nearly flat at 9,081.88 points, hovering at a 40-month closing high seen last week. The market was closed Monday for a public holiday. Tech shares jumped 0.4 percent. Computex, the world's No.2 computer trade show, kicked off on Tuesday. Many global names, including Intel and Microsoft, are slated to feature their latest products or technology. The Taiwan dollar was up 0.106 percent to stand at T$30.018 against the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)