TAIPEI, Sept 4 Taiwan stocks were slightly down on Thursday trading in a range, despite gains in overseas markets, dragged down by falls in electronics and semiconductors shares. The main TAIEX index fell 30.87 points to 9419.48 as of 0140 GMT, after closing up 0.5 percent on Wednesday. The index, though lower, still remains off its lows near 9,100 of early August. The electronics subindex was down 0.3 percent, while the semiconductor index was down 0.45 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.098 to stand at T$29.888 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting By J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)