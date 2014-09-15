TAIPEI, Sept 15 Taiwan stocks fell 0.17 percent on Monday, in line with a mixed showing in other regional bourses following disappointing data from mainland China. As of 0202 GMT, the main TAIEX index dropped 15.33 points to 9,207.85, after closing down 1.07 percent on Friday. The electronics sub-index was down 0.32 percent, while banks and insurance companies and construction slipped 0.56 and 0.56 percent, respectively. Plastics and transportation both showed gains, however, rising 0.72 and 0.73 percent, respectively. August output from China's factory sector grew at the slowest pace in six years, data showed on Saturday, rattling regional markets. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.045 to stand at T$30.023 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)