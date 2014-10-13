Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TAIPEI, Oct 13 Taiwan stocks slipped on Monday, led by a fall in shares of semiconductor companies following sharp losses in overseas markets. As of 0159 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 2.06 percent, or 184.52 points, to 8781.92, after closing up 0.13 percent on Thursday. Taiwan financial markets were shut on Friday for a public holiday. Traders said steep losses in the PHLX Semiconductor Index in the United States on Friday hurt sentiment in the domestic bourse. The shares of heavily weighted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd fell 3.2 percent, while those in United Microelectronics Corp declined 3.5 percent. The electronics subindex fell 2.6 percent and the financial subindex was down 1.4 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.03 to stand at T$30.4 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)