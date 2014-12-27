TAIPEI, Dec 27 Taiwan stocks were down 0.14 percent early on Saturday, in a special trading session to make up for a holiday after New Year's Day. As of 0116 GMT, the main TAIEX index was 12.54 points lower at 9201.53, after closing up 0.6 percent on Friday. The electronics subindex was down 0.25 percent, held back by optoelectronics, which declined 0.53 percent on losses in the world's No.3 and 4 television and gadget screen makers Innolux Corp and AU Optronics Corp. They declined 2.88 and 2.42 percent, respectively. Solar cell maker Motech Industries Inc rose 4.67 percent after announcing a merger with the solar subsidiary of chipmaker United Microelectronics Corp. Banks and insurance companies traded flat. On Friday, China's Xinhua news agency said China was studying plans to make it easier for firms in Taiwan to invest in its finiancial markets. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.021 to stand at T$31.729 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Robert Birsel)