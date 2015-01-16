TAIPEI, Jan 16 Taiwan stocks fell 0.5 percent on Friday morning, but TSMC surged on news the world's biggest contract chip maker reported a record 40 percent jump in 2014 net profit. The main TAIEX index slipped to 9,124.78 as of 0220 GMT, erasing gains at the opening bell. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) was up 4.6 percent, after opening 6.5 percent higher. Overall electronics shares were up 0.3 percent, while banks lost 1.2 percent. The Taiwan dollar climbed 0.573 percent to T$31.604 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)