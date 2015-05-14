TAIPEI, May 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Thursday taking cues from weak overseas markets and led by financial and semiconductor shares. As of 0156 GMT, the main TAIEX index fell 0.66 percent to 9,659.48, after closing up 0.45 percent on Wednesday. Despite five straight sessions of net buying by foreign investors, selling was hitting most sectors on some technical range trading after the main index touched highs not seen in 15 years in late April. The electronics subindex was down 0.4 percent, while the financial subindex was also off 1.4 percent. Among actively traded shares, chipmaker UMC was down 1.1 percent, while TSMC was falling 0.3 percent. CTBC Financial was down 2.2 percent. Fubon Financial Holdings fell 2.6 percent. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.200 to stand at T$30.580 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)